Metallica To Rock Intimate Venue For Citi Sound Vault Series (Week in Review)

The show will be taking place following the group's appearance at the Grammy Awards and is part of the special concert series that celebrates the annual music awards program which will also include shows from Sting, The Chainsmokers and Beck.

Metallica had this to say, "We're very excited to be a part of the Grammy Awards this year both as a nominee and a performer, so why should the fun end after the cameras stop rolling?!! As soon as the awards show is over on Sunday, February 12th, we're going to shoot over to the iconic Hollywood Palladium to hit the stage one more time that evening as part of the Citi Sound Vault live music series. We'll be playing the final night of five shows there including Sting, Beck and The Chainsmokers, all celebrating Grammy week." Read more - here.