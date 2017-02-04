Steve Miller Band And Peter Frampton Team For Summer Tour (Week in Review)

The tour is scheduled to get underway on June 15th at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ and will run until August 13th where it concludes in Murphys, CA at Ironstone Amp.

Steve Miller had this to say, "Peter and I first met at Olympic studios in London in the late sixties when we were both just starting our recording careers, "He was a wonderful guitarist and songwriter then and he is even more so today.

"Over the years, we've played together in venues from theatres to football stadiums and everything in between. He always sets the musical bar high, his band always knocks me out, and I'm thrilled we are going to spend the summer together doing a great run of concerts." Read more including the dates - here.