The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album and New Arena Tour (Week in Review)

Last year, The Chainsmokers asked their fans if they wanted them to record a full album and they were answered with a resounding yes. A release date for the effort has not yet been revealed but Columbia Records said in the announcement that tickets for their upcoming North American spring tour will include a copy of the album.

The 'Memories: Do Not Open' arena tour is scheduled to kick off on April 13th in Miami at American Airlines Arena and will be finishing on June 10th in Queens at the Forest Hills Stadium. See the dates - here.