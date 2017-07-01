Bruno Mars Stopped His BET Awards Performance Twice

Mars was accompanied by a six-piece band that included an electric guitar, trombone, trumpet, and sax. The musicians worked some choreography into their instrumentals, shifting from side to side in perfect unison with Mars.

Bruno, underwhelmed by the crowd's reaction, paused the performance to encourage more audience participation. "This the BET Awards!" he said. "This supposed to be the loudest party of the year."

He then gave the crowd another shot to join the party and resumed his set. During his second try, he noticed someone in the crowd recording the performance with an iPhone. Once again, Mars stopped the music. "You can't film and dance at the same time!" "You know they filming--you can watch it at home. It's for your Instagram, right?" Read more here.