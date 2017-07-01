Drake And Will Ferrell Perfect NBA Players' Handshakes

They appear in a top-secret training facility to give players some pointers on celebrating points. 'Guys, we've seen a lot of plays from you today, but your handshakes'" he lamented.

Ferrell's character, also a coach, takes a blunter approach. 'Your handshakes aren't worth dog crap! If you score and your handshake sucks, we will trade you."

From there, Drake and the SNL alumnus demonstrate some tricks of the trade: 'The Jenga," 'The Gossip Queen," 'The Prom," and 'The Black Dad." Watch the hilarious sketch here.