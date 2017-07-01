Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Bieber Goes Really Old School In New Video
07-01-2017
.
Justin Bieber

(Radio.com) Justin Bieber might still be enjoying the hype from his recent collaborations with DJ Khaled for "I'm the One" and with David Guetta for "2U," but he took a break earlier this week (June 27) to appreciate the classics.

This doesn't mean he put on an old Rolling Stones or Sam Cooke record. He instead went way back to the late 18th and early 19th centuries for some real classic music.

The pop star posted a video of himself on social media rocking out to a Beethoven tune on the piano this past Tuesday afternoon. Watch the video that he shared here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

