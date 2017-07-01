|
Nicki Minaj Receives The Key To The City From Queens
.
(Radio.com) Nicki Minaj received the Key to the City of Queens, New York last Monday (June 26) from the office of Melinda Katz, the Queens Borough President. Minaj quickly shared the gift with her fans hashtagging, #ProudQueensGirl.The award was bestowed on the Minaj for Outstanding Career Achievements in Music. The inscription on the plaque reads the singer's real name, Onika Tanya Maraj. Minaj shares the honor of receiving a key from her hometown with other artists including Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar who were given keys to Compton, Mac Miller from Pittsburgh, Drake from Toronto, Fetty Wap from Patterson, N.J., Diddy from Chicago and the list goes on. See Minaj's key here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
