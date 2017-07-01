Notorious B.I.G.'s Mom Slams Jenner Sisters Over Vintage Shirt

Wallace took to social media to post a photo of the t-shirt with a large red X over the image. The photo also included the phrases, "This product has no affiliation to the Notorious B.I.G. Estate" and "The Estate was never contacted about using the likeness of Biggie."

As a caption, Wallace wrote, "I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!" Check out the post here.