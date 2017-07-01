Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pharrell Williams Challenged To 'Name That Song' By Fallon
07-01-2017
.
Pharrell Williams

(Radio.com) Pharrell Williams has won 11 Grammys and written some of the most memorable hits of the last quarter century -- which doesn't automatically make him a pro at naming other people's songs when played bit by bit.

Last Monday night (June 26) on the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon challenged Pharrell to a battle called "Name that Song," with music performed by the program's house band, one instrument at a time.

The two celebrities competed to see who could name songs by artists including Justin Bieber, Simple Minds, Oasis and others. You might be surprised by the results. Watch "Name That Song" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

