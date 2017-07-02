Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

50 Cent And LL Cool J Attend Prodigy's NYC Memorial
07-02-2017
.
Mobb Deep

(Radio.com) Rapper Prodigy, one-half of the duo Mobb Deep, passed away last month at the age of 42 following complications related to sickle cell anemia. Yesterday week, Hip Hop luminaries (including 50 Cent, LL Cool J, Ice-T and Fat Joe) attended a public memorial in New York City. Prodigy's family scheduled a viewing that was open to the public--giving fans a chance to pay their respects in person.

The late rapper's Mobb Deep partner Havoc also attended the memorial, which featured a live band, a spoken word performance and a series of eulogies. Remy Ma was there as well, reports Billboard.

Rapper Nas was not present at the memorial, but he shared a heartfelt Instagram post expressing his grief and respect: 'This one hit home. Glad we spoke a little before your transition. Time is precious, don't waste it, have those difficult conversations now because tomorrow is never promised. Luv Forever." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Mobb Deep Music, DVDs, Books and more

Mobb Deep T-shirts and Posters

More Mobb Deep News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


50 Cent And LL Cool J Attend Prodigy's NYC Memorial

Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today

Cormega Pays Tribute To Mobb Deep's Prodigy

Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Dead At 42

Mobb Deep's Prodigy Is A Tupac Fan Despite Beef


More Stories for Mobb Deep

Mobb Deep Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames- Guns N' Roses Guitarist Says Axl Has Never Sounded Better- Megadeth Making Plans To Record New Music- Ozzy- more

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback Singer- KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs- Queen And Adam Lambert 'VR Are The Champions'- more

Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Receives Apology From Pop Star- Rush Stars Receive Unusual Hometown Honor- Tool- more

Page Too:
Pharrell Working With Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake- 50 Cent And LL Cool J Attend Prodigy's NYC Memorial- John Mayer Reacts To Katy Perry's Sex Ranking- more

Katy Perry Addresses Orlando Bloom Nude Photos- Ed Sheeran Denies Backing Track Accusations- Notorious B.I.G.'s Mom Slams Jenner Sisters Over Vintage Shirt- more

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Pull Shirts Following Rock Star Backlash- Adele Warns She May Retire From Touring After London Concerts- Migos' Offset Reveals 'Culture II' Date- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Says Axl Has Never Sounded Better

Megadeth Making Plans To Record New Music

Corey Taylor Defends Linkin Park Singer Over Fan Backlash

Grateful Dead Unreleased Concert Hitting Theaters For Jerry's Birthday

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Favorite Metal Albums Of All Time

The Winery Dogs Release 'Elevate (Live)' Video

The Doors Complete Singles Collection Coming This Fall

KMFDM Reveal Details For New Album 'Hell Yeah'

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Alice Cooper Reveals Members Of His Ultimate Dream Band

Kurt Cobain's Never-Before-Seen Paintings Goes On Display

Beatles Producer George Martin Biography Coming Soon

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Ambitious Life Of America Project

Greta Van Fleet Announce Summer Headline Tour

Singled Out: Eidola's The Abstract Of A Planet In Resolve

• more

Page Too News Stories
Pharrell Working With Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake

50 Cent And LL Cool J Attend Prodigy's NYC Memorial

John Mayer Reacts To Katy Perry's Sex Ranking

Lady Gaga Announces A New Dive Bar Tour Date

Drake Announces French Montana's New Album 'Jungle Rules'

Kelly Clarkson Announces Children's Christmas Book

Nick Jonas Comes To The Rescue In 'Jumanji' Trailer

Garth Brooks Had A Blast At NASA's Mission Control

Bebe Rexha Addresses Rihanna Controversy

Lee Brice's Son Sings Along with Dad's TV Performance

Kendrick Lamar Reveals Alternate Album Title

Tyler the Creator Previews His New Show 'Nuts + Bolts'

Macklemore Performs 'Glorious' On The Tonight Show

Taylor Swift Surprises Russell Westbrook With NBA MVP Clip

The Grammys Returning To Staples Center In Los Angeles

DeJ Loaf Releases 'No Fear' Music Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.