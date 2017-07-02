50 Cent And LL Cool J Attend Prodigy's NYC Memorial

The late rapper's Mobb Deep partner Havoc also attended the memorial, which featured a live band, a spoken word performance and a series of eulogies. Remy Ma was there as well, reports Billboard.

Rapper Nas was not present at the memorial, but he shared a heartfelt Instagram post expressing his grief and respect: 'This one hit home. Glad we spoke a little before your transition. Time is precious, don't waste it, have those difficult conversations now because tomorrow is never promised. Luv Forever." Read more here.