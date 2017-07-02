Ben Stiller Challenges Justin Bieber, Katy Perry To Dodgeball Game

For a digital fundraiser, the original cast of Dodgeball reunited to tease a charity tournament--in which users can pick sides. Stiller revived his loathsome White Goodman character to make the pitch: "I've watched as all of you have gotten fatter and dumber--with your hashtags, and your 'baes,' and your Kanyes. Everything is so PC now'even good old-fashioned bullying is out."

In one of the teasers, Goodman challenges celebrities to join the ultimate dodgeball game. "Hey Bieber--you think hockey and hoops are hard?" he taunts. "Try dodgeball, my Canadian not-friend. My balls in your face."

"Katheryn Perry, behold!" Goodman says. "I, White Goodman, challenge you to cease making endlessly catchy pop songs and come put your hands on my dodgeballs. I promise'there will be fireworks." Stiller also comes for The Rock, Aaron Rodgers and LeBron James. Watch the clips here.