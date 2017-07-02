|
Calvin Harris Releases Guest Star Packed ' 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1'
.
(Radio.com) Calvin Harris has released his new album "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1" and all eyes are on his dizzying roster of collaborators. This week he dropped a star-studded video for "Feels" featuring Katy Perry, Big Sean and Pharrell--yet another testament to Harris' unifying power for artists across the genre spectrum. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 might have his most ambitious lineup yet. From the pop world, the record features superstars Perry and Ariana Grande. R&B's best John Legend and Frank Ocean are also featured along with Harris' long list of hip-hop luminaries including Snoop Dogg, Future, Nicki Minaj, Migos and Young Thug. On first glance, the track list appears more like a lineup of presenters at the GRAMMY Awards than a collection of artists who appear on the same album. Getting high-profile artists to pick up the phone is no small feat, but Harris does it every time. Nobody maximizes the impact (and diversity) of guest appearances like Calvin Harris--operating within his own musical vocabulary. And Harris is perhaps the greatest translator of EDM trends, sounds, and styles into pop--operating just as comfortably at Ultra Music Festival as on the Billboard Hot 100. The key is melodies: Songs composed as pop confections are presented with bubbling synths, killer beats, and electro drama. Whether he's going for elation or detached melancholy, Harris makes genius use of his DJ tools to give us our summer staples. Read more here.
Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 might have his most ambitious lineup yet. From the pop world, the record features superstars Perry and Ariana Grande. R&B's best John Legend and Frank Ocean are also featured along with Harris' long list of hip-hop luminaries including Snoop Dogg, Future, Nicki Minaj, Migos and Young Thug. On first glance, the track list appears more like a lineup of presenters at the GRAMMY Awards than a collection of artists who appear on the same album. Getting high-profile artists to pick up the phone is no small feat, but Harris does it every time.
Nobody maximizes the impact (and diversity) of guest appearances like Calvin Harris--operating within his own musical vocabulary. And Harris is perhaps the greatest translator of EDM trends, sounds, and styles into pop--operating just as comfortably at Ultra Music Festival as on the Billboard Hot 100. The key is melodies: Songs composed as pop confections are presented with bubbling synths, killer beats, and electro drama. Whether he's going for elation or detached melancholy, Harris makes genius use of his DJ tools to give us our summer staples. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Guns N' Roses Guitarist Says Axl Has Never Sounded Better
• Megadeth Making Plans To Record New Music
• Corey Taylor Defends Linkin Park Singer Over Fan Backlash
• Grateful Dead Unreleased Concert Hitting Theaters For Jerry's Birthday
• Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Favorite Metal Albums Of All Time
• The Winery Dogs Release 'Elevate (Live)' Video
• The Doors Complete Singles Collection Coming This Fall
• KMFDM Reveal Details For New Album 'Hell Yeah'
• My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce 30th Anniversary Tour
• Alice Cooper Reveals Members Of His Ultimate Dream Band
• Kurt Cobain's Never-Before-Seen Paintings Goes On Display
• Beatles Producer George Martin Biography Coming Soon
• Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Ambitious Life Of America Project
• Greta Van Fleet Announce Summer Headline Tour
• Singled Out: Eidola's The Abstract Of A Planet In Resolve
• 50 Cent And LL Cool J Attend Prodigy's NYC Memorial
• John Mayer Reacts To Katy Perry's Sex Ranking
• Lady Gaga Announces A New Dive Bar Tour Date
• Drake Announces French Montana's New Album 'Jungle Rules'
• Kelly Clarkson Announces Children's Christmas Book
• Nick Jonas Comes To The Rescue In 'Jumanji' Trailer
• Garth Brooks Had A Blast At NASA's Mission Control
• Bebe Rexha Addresses Rihanna Controversy
• Lee Brice's Son Sings Along with Dad's TV Performance
• Kendrick Lamar Reveals Alternate Album Title
• Tyler the Creator Previews His New Show 'Nuts + Bolts'
• Macklemore Performs 'Glorious' On The Tonight Show
• Taylor Swift Surprises Russell Westbrook With NBA MVP Clip
• The Grammys Returning To Staples Center In Los Angeles
• DeJ Loaf Releases 'No Fear' Music Video
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.