DJ Khaled Performs New Hit With Quavo, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper

The quartet of superstars was short one Justin Bieber--but his hook was looped in via the PA system. Chance was still riding high from his one-two punch of Best New Artist and Humanitarian Award wins. Khaled brought his characteristic high spirits to the performance and closed his set with a plug for his new album Grateful.

'This my best work! I did it for my son! When I say 'Asahd,' you say 'Khaled!' Asahd!" The crowd dove headfirst into his call-and-response for Asahd, who's credited as a producer on Grateful. Read more here.