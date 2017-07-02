Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

DeJ Loaf Releases 'No Fear' Music Video
07-02-2017
.
DeJ Loaf

(Radio.com) DeJ Loaf has released a brand new music video for her latest single "No Fear." The track is her first official single since the release of her 2015 EP #AndSeeThatsTheThing.

In the video, DeJ daydreams in her bedroom, only to unlock inner magical powers and end up in a variety of colorful dreamscapes, complete with animations and mobile beds.

"Growing up, I used to daydream in my bedroom about everything from love to my career to traveling the world," she explained. "The video sort of reflects that joyful feeling of going from daydreaming to realizing my dreams. My new album is a personal journey and I hope my fans enjoying riding along with me." Watch "No Fear" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

DeJ Loaf Music, DVDs, Books and more

DeJ Loaf T-shirts and Posters

More DeJ Loaf News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


DeJ Loaf Releases 'No Fear' Music Video

Dej Loaf and Kodak Black Release 'All I Want for Christmas'

DeJ Loaf Releases New Mixtape 'All Jokes Aside'

Lil Durk and DeJ Loaf Stream New Track 'My Beyonce'

DeJ Loaf and Big Sean Release Roller Rink Themed 'Back Up' Video

Sanaa Lathan Reveals Debut Single 'Emotional' Featuring DeJ Loaf

DeJ Loaf and Kid Ink Release 'Be Real' Video

Scream Tour Returns With Kid Ink and Dej Loaf


More Stories for DeJ Loaf

DeJ Loaf Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames- Guns N' Roses Guitarist Says Axl Has Never Sounded Better- Megadeth Making Plans To Record New Music- Ozzy- more

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback Singer- KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs- Queen And Adam Lambert 'VR Are The Champions'- more

Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Receives Apology From Pop Star- Rush Stars Receive Unusual Hometown Honor- Tool- more

Page Too:
Pharrell Working With Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake- 50 Cent And LL Cool J Attend Prodigy's NYC Memorial- John Mayer Reacts To Katy Perry's Sex Ranking- more

Katy Perry Addresses Orlando Bloom Nude Photos- Ed Sheeran Denies Backing Track Accusations- Notorious B.I.G.'s Mom Slams Jenner Sisters Over Vintage Shirt- more

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Pull Shirts Following Rock Star Backlash- Adele Warns She May Retire From Touring After London Concerts- Migos' Offset Reveals 'Culture II' Date- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Says Axl Has Never Sounded Better

Megadeth Making Plans To Record New Music

Corey Taylor Defends Linkin Park Singer Over Fan Backlash

Grateful Dead Unreleased Concert Hitting Theaters For Jerry's Birthday

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Favorite Metal Albums Of All Time

The Winery Dogs Release 'Elevate (Live)' Video

The Doors Complete Singles Collection Coming This Fall

KMFDM Reveal Details For New Album 'Hell Yeah'

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Alice Cooper Reveals Members Of His Ultimate Dream Band

Kurt Cobain's Never-Before-Seen Paintings Goes On Display

Beatles Producer George Martin Biography Coming Soon

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Ambitious Life Of America Project

Greta Van Fleet Announce Summer Headline Tour

Singled Out: Eidola's The Abstract Of A Planet In Resolve

• more

Page Too News Stories
Pharrell Working With Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake

50 Cent And LL Cool J Attend Prodigy's NYC Memorial

John Mayer Reacts To Katy Perry's Sex Ranking

Lady Gaga Announces A New Dive Bar Tour Date

Drake Announces French Montana's New Album 'Jungle Rules'

Kelly Clarkson Announces Children's Christmas Book

Nick Jonas Comes To The Rescue In 'Jumanji' Trailer

Garth Brooks Had A Blast At NASA's Mission Control

Bebe Rexha Addresses Rihanna Controversy

Lee Brice's Son Sings Along with Dad's TV Performance

Kendrick Lamar Reveals Alternate Album Title

Tyler the Creator Previews His New Show 'Nuts + Bolts'

Macklemore Performs 'Glorious' On The Tonight Show

Taylor Swift Surprises Russell Westbrook With NBA MVP Clip

The Grammys Returning To Staples Center In Los Angeles

DeJ Loaf Releases 'No Fear' Music Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.