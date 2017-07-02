DeJ Loaf Releases 'No Fear' Music Video

In the video, DeJ daydreams in her bedroom, only to unlock inner magical powers and end up in a variety of colorful dreamscapes, complete with animations and mobile beds.

"Growing up, I used to daydream in my bedroom about everything from love to my career to traveling the world," she explained. "The video sort of reflects that joyful feeling of going from daydreaming to realizing my dreams. My new album is a personal journey and I hope my fans enjoying riding along with me." Watch "No Fear" here.