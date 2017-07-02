Kendrick Lamar Reveals Alternate Album Title

In a new interview, Lamar ranked DAMN. as his best effort, followed by 2012's good kid m.A.A.d city, then 2015's To Pimp a Butterfly. His debut release Section.80 came in last.

Lamar also revealed that DAMN. almost had a much longer title. The Compton rapper has originally considered calling his fourth album "What Happens On Earth Stays On Earth". Read more here.