The Grammys Returning To Staples Center In Los Angeles

"We very much consider Staples Center our home and are grateful for the successful relationship we've cultivated throughout the years with AEG and the entire Staples Center team," Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow said. "We look forward to continuing this relationship and bringing the Grammys back to the Entertainment Capital of the World."

The program's 60th anniversary will take place in New York City this January. This move will provide a unique celebration for the milestone year. "We are thrilled that Staples Center will continue to be home to the Grammy Awards," AEG President & CEO Dan Beckerman explained. " Read more here.