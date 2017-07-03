Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Arcade Fire Go X-Files For 'Signs of Life' Video
07-03-2017
Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire have released a brand new X-Files inspired music video for their latest single "Signs Of Life". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Everything Now".

The new studio effort is scheduled to be released in various formats on July 28th including digitally, standard CD, cassette and on heavyweight black vinyl LP. Watch the new video here.

The band will be promoting the new album with an appearance at this year's Lollapalooza on August 6th followed by a North American tour that will be kicking off in Quebec City on September 5th. See the dates below:

Arcade Fire Tour Dates:
8/06 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Music Festival
9/05 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
9/06 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
9/09 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
9/12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
9/15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
9/16 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center
9/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
9/21 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
9/22 - Tampa, FL - USF Sun Dome
9/23 - Miami, FL - Watsco Center at the University of Miami
9/26 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena
9/27 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
9/28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
10/11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
10/12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
10/14 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
10/15 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena
10/17 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
10/18 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
10/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
10/22 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center
10/25 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
10/27 - Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
10/29 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
11/01 - Windsor, ON - Windsor Credit Family Union Centre
11/03 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
11/04 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

