Arcade Fire Go X-Files For 'Signs of Life' Video

The new studio effort is scheduled to be released in various formats on July 28th including digitally, standard CD, cassette and on heavyweight black vinyl LP. Watch the new video here.

The band will be promoting the new album with an appearance at this year's Lollapalooza on August 6th followed by a North American tour that will be kicking off in Quebec City on September 5th. See the dates below:

Arcade Fire Tour Dates:

8/06 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Music Festival

9/05 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

9/06 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

9/09 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

9/12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

9/15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

9/16 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center

9/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

9/21 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

9/22 - Tampa, FL - USF Sun Dome

9/23 - Miami, FL - Watsco Center at the University of Miami

9/26 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

9/27 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

9/28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10/11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

10/12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

10/14 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

10/15 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

10/17 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

10/18 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

10/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center

10/25 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

10/27 - Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/29 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

11/01 - Windsor, ON - Windsor Credit Family Union Centre

11/03 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

11/04 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre