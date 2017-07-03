Charlie Daniels Releases 'Ragged Old Flag' Video

Daniels is releasing the song as digital single on July 4th. Charlie's manager David Corlew, who also produced the new video, had the following to say, "The 'Ragged Old Flag' project was very personal to me.

"When you have the opportunity to create images for a piece that was written by Johnny Cash, performed by Charlie Daniels- and its content consists of what is closest to my heart: our warriors- present and past, our country, and our flag- it really can't get any better." Watch the video here.