Drake Stars As Stephen Curry In 'Get Out' Parody
07-03-2017
.
Drake

(Radio.com) On a budget of $4.5 million, Jordan Peele's debut feature Get Out has grossed more than $250 million worldwide--making it one of 2017's most buzzed-about releases.

When Drake hosted last Monday night's NBA Awards, the rapper paid tribute to the race-relations thriller with a hilarious sketch. Drake plays Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry as the skit's protagonist.

He tries to leave the house to celebrate with some friends, but a fictional version of his wife stops him to enforce creepy, draconian rules. Drake also appeared in a funny sketch featuring Will Ferrell--in which the duo starred as NBA "handshake specialists." Watch the parody here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

