Drake Stars As Stephen Curry In 'Get Out' Parody

When Drake hosted last Monday night's NBA Awards, the rapper paid tribute to the race-relations thriller with a hilarious sketch. Drake plays Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry as the skit's protagonist.

He tries to leave the house to celebrate with some friends, but a fictional version of his wife stops him to enforce creepy, draconian rules. Drake also appeared in a funny sketch featuring Will Ferrell--in which the duo starred as NBA "handshake specialists." Watch the parody here.