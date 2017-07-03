Jay Z Reportedly Calls Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44'

Radio.com has the details: "Kill Jay Z" is about, "the killing of the ego, so we can have this conversation in a place of vulnerability and honesty." But also, it's kind of about Kanye West, reports Fader.

In the song Jay raps, "You dropped outta school, you lost your principles, I know people backstab you, I feel bad too, But this f— everybody attitude ain't natural."

Later on he continues: 'But you ain't the same, this ain't Kumba Ye/ But you got hurt because you think Kumba Ye/ You gave him 20 million without thinkin'/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin'?/ 'F— wrong with everybody?' is what you sayin'/ But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane." Preview the album here.