Sam Moore To Jam 'Soul Man' With Blues Brothers For A Capitol Fourth

"I couldn't think of a more fitting way to honor the 50th anniversary of the release of my 1967 Grammy winning song 'Soul Man' than to be asked to perform it with the Blues Brothers on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol," said Sam Moore.

A Capitol Fourth airs on PBS Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network.

The program can also be heard live in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide. The concert will also be live-streamed online on Facebook Live and pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2017.

John Stamos will host the event which also feature performances by The Beach Boys (with special guests Stamos (drums) and Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath), The Four Tops, Trace Adkins; The Voice Season 12 winner Chris Blue and more