Tyler The Creator Releases '911 / Mr. Lonely' Featuring Frank Ocean

Even so, a couple of months ago Tyler guested on the one-off Ocean single "Biking" and now Ocean has helped out Tyler. The new Tyler the Creator track "911 / Mr. Lonely" features Ocean.

The collaborate in a rapid-fire, stream-of-consciousness track that addresses, cars, love, and um "a vasectomy." The song is the B-side to "Who Dat Boy," a collaboration with A$AP Rocky that Tyler dropped earlier this evening. Listen to "911 / Mr. Lonely" here.