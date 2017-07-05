|
Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News
.
Former Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile shared with fans via social media that he has transferred to a California hospital from one in Costa Rica and also shared the big news that despite his heath struggles, he is working on new music. Carlile left the band late last year over his health issues related to Marfan syndrome and took to Twitter to updates fans. On June 30th he tweeted, "It's been a while, but here I am. Week 3 in hospitals, flew from Costa Rica last week back to CA to be w/ my specialists here... progress...". The next day posted a series of tweets: "Spent the past 8 months recovering from last Octobers spinal tears that forced me to leave band... during the past 3 months was receiving... a series of 24-34 injections in my spine, hips, & legs every 3 weeks. As well as weekly IV treatments... "Was making progress until earlier in June when I began losing feeling & use of my legs... That was what ultimately hospitalized me in Costa Rica, then led me here to Stanford to find out what exactly was going on... Has been tough... but I am tougher. Has been the biggest obstacle to overcome... but God is bigger." "This is the longest I've gone in 10 years w/out playing music/touring. The wound stays fresh, a massive piece of me ripped away & missing... But honestly the part I've missed the most is YOU. My dream/journey wouldn't have been possible w/out all of you in the first place x." And he ended the Twitter stream with this good news: "I HAVE been working on new music though... one of the only things that has kept me sane..."
