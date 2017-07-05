|
Charlie Puth Explains His Beatbox Beginnings
.
(Radio.com) Charlie Puth finally has a title for his sophomore album, VoiceNotes, but still no official release date. The LP's lead single "Attention" already has the world on notice. The idea for the song came to Puth on his tour bus in Tokyo, Japan and was recorded on his phone. Toward the end of the song's music video, Puth demonstrates how his music is made by using only his mouth as an instrument. It turns out Puth began perfecting those skills in 8th grade and in the back of his parents' car. "My dad would listen to Motown' R&B. My mom would listen to folky, Americana stuff and the classical music. I got a nice smorgasbord of musical offerings," Puth told Fresh 102.7. "I would harmonize with every song. I would beatbox' And that's how I make music on the fly: I'll just click my teeth and annoy the crap out of everybody around me." Read more here.
Toward the end of the song's music video, Puth demonstrates how his music is made by using only his mouth as an instrument. It turns out Puth began perfecting those skills in 8th grade and in the back of his parents' car.
"My dad would listen to Motown' R&B. My mom would listen to folky, Americana stuff and the classical music. I got a nice smorgasbord of musical offerings," Puth told Fresh 102.7. "I would harmonize with every song. I would beatbox' And that's how I make music on the fly: I'll just click my teeth and annoy the crap out of everybody around me." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News
• Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36
• Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song During Concert
• Singled Out: Phear's Dirty Work
• Avenged Sevenfold Stream Cover Of Mr. Bungle's 'Retrovertigo'
• Metallica Discovered Way To Make Touring 'Tolerable'
• Iron Maiden Announce Limited Edition 'Hallowed' Beer
• Marty Friedman Streams New Solo Song 'Whiteworm'
• Live Expand Debut 'Mental Jewelry' For 25 Anniversary
• ELP's Greg Lake Releases His Autobiography 'Lucky Man'
• Linkin Park's Full Rock Werchter Performance Streaming Online
• Hayley Williams Secretly Quit Paramore
• Ace Frehley Details New Collaboration With Gene Simmons
• Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates
• Arcade Fire Go X-Files For 'Signs of Life' Video
• Adele Reveals She Has A Cheerful Secret Hobby
• Morrissey Biopic 'England is Mine' First Trailer Released
• Kelsea Ballerini Releases 'Legends' Music Video
• Hunter Hayes Releases 'Rescue' Music Video
• Foster the People Stream New Track 'Loyal Like Sid And Nancy'
• Killer Mike Opening Barber Shop In Atlanta Hawks Stadium
• Lady Gaga Reveals Her Peachy New Look
• John Mellencamp Covers Merle Travis' 'Dark as a Dungeon'
• Charlie Puth Explains His Beatbox Beginnings
• Jay Z Reportedly Calls Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44'
• Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup
• Sam Moore To Jam 'Soul Man' With Blues Brothers For A Capitol Fourth
• Jenner Sisters Apologize For Misuse Of Ozzy, Notorious B.I.G. Images
• Singled Out: Mia LJ's This Livin
• Charlie Daniels Releases 'Ragged Old Flag' Video
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.