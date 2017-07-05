Charlie Puth Explains His Beatbox Beginnings

Toward the end of the song's music video, Puth demonstrates how his music is made by using only his mouth as an instrument. It turns out Puth began perfecting those skills in 8th grade and in the back of his parents' car.

"My dad would listen to Motown' R&B. My mom would listen to folky, Americana stuff and the classical music. I got a nice smorgasbord of musical offerings," Puth told Fresh 102.7. "I would harmonize with every song. I would beatbox' And that's how I make music on the fly: I'll just click my teeth and annoy the crap out of everybody around me." Read more here.