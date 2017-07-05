|
ELP's Greg Lake Releases His Autobiography 'Lucky Man'
.
(Glass Onyon) Emerson, Lake & Palmer (ELP) icon Greg Lake has released his autobiography "Lucky Man" in the UK. We were sent the following details about the new book: Greg Lake first won acclaim as lead vocalist, bass guitarist and producer when, together with Robert Fripp, he formed King Crimson. Their first album, the landmark In the Court of the Crimson King, co-produced by Greg, featured the iconic song "21st Century Schizoid Man." King Crimson pioneered progressive rock and paved the way for many famous bands that followed, from Yes and Genesis to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. In December 1969 Greg met fellow legend Keith Emerson at the Fillmore in San Francisco during a North American tour; the two shared common bonds: European musical influences and a desire to reinterpret classical works while creating a new musical genre. After being introduced to drummer Carl Palmer, they formed the first progressive rock supergroup Emerson, Lake and Palmer. To date ELP has sold over 50 million records. Lake produced "Emerson, Lake & Palmer," "Tarkus," "Pictures at an Exhibition," "Trilogy," "Brain Salad Surgery," "Works Vol. 1 & 2," and two different live albums. All went platinum and featured a series of hit singles, most written and all sung by Lake. The three created a unique live theatrical performance which featured Emerson attacking his keyboards with knives, Palmer playing a 2.5 ton stainless steel kit and Lake performing on a £6,000 Persian rug which had its own roadie. One of their very first performances was at the historic Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 and they went on to headline California Jam, one of the biggest concerts of the 1970s, attended by 350,000 people. Probably the voice of his generation, Greg fronted the greatest rock supergroup of the 1970s but never held with the "progressive" tag that attached itself to both the music and the excess. "Lucky Man" not only charts the highs and lows of a career in rock music but also reflects on the death of Keith Emerson last year, living with terminal cancer and the end of life. Greg can best be summed up by his now-famous line: "Material wealth is a very fleeting pleasure ... when you can buy anything you want and do anything you want, you soon discover that you actually don't want any of it." Watch the promotional video here.
Greg Lake first won acclaim as lead vocalist, bass guitarist and producer when, together with Robert Fripp, he formed King Crimson. Their first album, the landmark In the Court of the Crimson King, co-produced by Greg, featured the iconic song "21st Century Schizoid Man." King Crimson pioneered progressive rock and paved the way for many famous bands that followed, from Yes and Genesis to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.
In December 1969 Greg met fellow legend Keith Emerson at the Fillmore in San Francisco during a North American tour; the two shared common bonds: European musical influences and a desire to reinterpret classical works while creating a new musical genre. After being introduced to drummer Carl Palmer, they formed the first progressive rock supergroup Emerson, Lake and Palmer.
To date ELP has sold over 50 million records. Lake produced "Emerson, Lake & Palmer," "Tarkus," "Pictures at an Exhibition," "Trilogy," "Brain Salad Surgery," "Works Vol. 1 & 2," and two different live albums. All went platinum and featured a series of hit singles, most written and all sung by Lake. The three created a unique live theatrical performance which featured Emerson attacking his keyboards with knives, Palmer playing a 2.5 ton stainless steel kit and Lake performing on a £6,000 Persian rug which had its own roadie. One of their very first performances was at the historic Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 and they went on to headline California Jam, one of the biggest concerts of the 1970s, attended by 350,000 people.
Probably the voice of his generation, Greg fronted the greatest rock supergroup of the 1970s but never held with the "progressive" tag that attached itself to both the music and the excess. "Lucky Man" not only charts the highs and lows of a career in rock music but also reflects on the death of Keith Emerson last year, living with terminal cancer and the end of life. Greg can best be summed up by his now-famous line: "Material wealth is a very fleeting pleasure ... when you can buy anything you want and do anything you want, you soon discover that you actually don't want any of it." Watch the promotional video here.
Glass Onyon submitted this story.
• Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News
• Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36
• Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song During Concert
• Singled Out: Phear's Dirty Work
• Avenged Sevenfold Stream Cover Of Mr. Bungle's 'Retrovertigo'
• Metallica Discovered Way To Make Touring 'Tolerable'
• Iron Maiden Announce Limited Edition 'Hallowed' Beer
• Marty Friedman Streams New Solo Song 'Whiteworm'
• Live Expand Debut 'Mental Jewelry' For 25 Anniversary
• ELP's Greg Lake Releases His Autobiography 'Lucky Man'
• Linkin Park's Full Rock Werchter Performance Streaming Online
• Hayley Williams Secretly Quit Paramore
• Ace Frehley Details New Collaboration With Gene Simmons
• Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates
• Arcade Fire Go X-Files For 'Signs of Life' Video
• Adele Reveals She Has A Cheerful Secret Hobby
• Morrissey Biopic 'England is Mine' First Trailer Released
• Kelsea Ballerini Releases 'Legends' Music Video
• Hunter Hayes Releases 'Rescue' Music Video
• Foster the People Stream New Track 'Loyal Like Sid And Nancy'
• Killer Mike Opening Barber Shop In Atlanta Hawks Stadium
• Lady Gaga Reveals Her Peachy New Look
• John Mellencamp Covers Merle Travis' 'Dark as a Dungeon'
• Charlie Puth Explains His Beatbox Beginnings
• Jay Z Reportedly Calls Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44'
• Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup
• Sam Moore To Jam 'Soul Man' With Blues Brothers For A Capitol Fourth
• Jenner Sisters Apologize For Misuse Of Ozzy, Notorious B.I.G. Images
• Singled Out: Mia LJ's This Livin
• Charlie Daniels Releases 'Ragged Old Flag' Video
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.