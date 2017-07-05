Eric Benct Reacts To Jay Z's Warning Lyrics

Jay Z is referencing Benet's split from his then-wife Halle Berry. Soon after the album dropped, the R&B singer responded on Twitter, writing, "Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now."

In an interview with USA Today, Benet clarified his initial response, saying that he intended it to be "lighthearted" and that "it's all love." Benet went on to compliment Jay Z, remarking that "everything he makes is always fire" and that it is "unreal" to be mentioned in his lyrics.

"He's talking about some deep stuff on the song, how he needs to be a better man for Blue and he went through it … and personally, I'm just happy to see that he and Beyonce made it through on the other side, and everything is dope, " he said. "So from my perspective, I think that everything that happens in your past, most of it leads to where you are today. And I love my life as it is, my babies and my wife, so life and God is good." Check out his tweet here.