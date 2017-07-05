Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song During Concert
07-05-2017
.
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters debuted a new song, "Dirty Water", during a July 3 performance at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France and video from the show has surfaced online.

It's the fifth track previewed in concert from the band's forthcoming album, "Concrete And Gold," following the live premieres of the lead single, "Run", "La Dee Da" and "The Sky Is A Neighborhood" at the Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland on June 16 and "Sunday Rain" at the Lucavsala festival in Riga, Latvia on June 21.

Due September 15, the group's ninth release was co-produced by the band and Greg Kurstin (Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia) and mixed by Darrell Thorp (Beck, Radiohead).

"I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever," says Dave Grohl. "To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin's sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead's version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that." Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Foo Fighters Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song During Concert

Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album

Foo Fighters Glastonbury Performance Streaming Online

Foo Fighters' New Album Features 'Biggest Pop Star In The World'

Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Sunday Rain' Featuring Taylor On Vocals

Foo Fighters Jam With Dave Grohl's 8-Year-Old Daughter

Foo Fighters Announce New Album And Tour

Foo Fighters' Debut Of Three New Songs Goes Online

Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer

Foo Fighters, The Killers and Kendrick Lamar Lead Voodoo Lineup


More Stories for Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest- Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News- Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36- Foo Fighters- more

Hayley Williams Secretly Quit Paramore- Ace Frehley Details New Collaboration With Gene Simmons- Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates- more

Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames- Guns N' Roses Guitarist Says Axl Has Never Sounded Better- Megadeth Making Plans To Record New Music- Ozzy- more

Page Too:
Eric Benct Reacts To Jay Z's Warning Lyrics- Adele Reveals She Has A Cheerful Secret Hobby- Morrissey Biopic 'England is Mine' First Trailer Released- Kelsea Ballerini- more

Jay Z Reportedly Calls Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44'- Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup- Sam Moore To Jam 'Soul Man' With Blues Brothers- more

Pharrell Working With Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake- 50 Cent And LL Cool J Attend Prodigy's NYC Memorial- John Mayer Reacts To Katy Perry's Sex Ranking- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest

Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News

Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36

Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song During Concert

Singled Out: Phear's Dirty Work

Avenged Sevenfold Stream Cover Of Mr. Bungle's 'Retrovertigo'

Metallica Discovered Way To Make Touring 'Tolerable'

Iron Maiden Announce Limited Edition 'Hallowed' Beer

Marty Friedman Streams New Solo Song 'Whiteworm'

Live Expand Debut 'Mental Jewelry' For 25 Anniversary

ELP's Greg Lake Releases His Autobiography 'Lucky Man'

Linkin Park's Full Rock Werchter Performance Streaming Online

Hayley Williams Secretly Quit Paramore

Ace Frehley Details New Collaboration With Gene Simmons

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates

Arcade Fire Go X-Files For 'Signs of Life' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Eric Benct Reacts To Jay Z's Warning Lyrics

Adele Reveals She Has A Cheerful Secret Hobby

Morrissey Biopic 'England is Mine' First Trailer Released

Kelsea Ballerini Releases 'Legends' Music Video

Hunter Hayes Releases 'Rescue' Music Video

Foster the People Stream New Track 'Loyal Like Sid And Nancy'

Killer Mike Opening Barber Shop In Atlanta Hawks Stadium

Lady Gaga Reveals Her Peachy New Look

John Mellencamp Covers Merle Travis' 'Dark as a Dungeon'

Charlie Puth Explains His Beatbox Beginnings

Jay Z Reportedly Calls Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44'

Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup

Sam Moore To Jam 'Soul Man' With Blues Brothers For A Capitol Fourth

Jenner Sisters Apologize For Misuse Of Ozzy, Notorious B.I.G. Images

Singled Out: Mia LJ's This Livin

Charlie Daniels Releases 'Ragged Old Flag' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.