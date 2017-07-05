Foster the People Stream New Track 'Loyal Like Sid And Nancy'

The title refers to the Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious and who was charged with the murder of his girlfriend Nancy Spungen. Vicious died of a heroin overdose before he could stand trial.

The band released a lyrics video to accompany the new track. This song follows the previously released singles, "Doing It For The Money," "Pay the Man" and "SHC." Foster the People recently announced a new set of fall tour dates, which will kick off Sept. 2. Listen to the track here.