Kelsea Ballerini Releases 'Legends' Music Video

The video starts off at the scene of a car crash before showing glimpses of a couple as they meet, fall in love, get married and raise their first child. While there is a heartbreaking twist at the end, the video concludes with a meaningful message.

Directed by Jeff Venable, clips of Ballerini performing on the cliffs of the Big Sur on the Pacific coast are interspersed throughout the video. Watch the new promo clip here.