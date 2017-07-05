|
Linkin Park's Full Rock Werchter Performance Streaming Online
.
(hennemusic) Linkin Park headlined the third night of the Rock Werchter festival in Werchter, Belgium on July 1st and pro shot video of their performance is available to stream online. The band's 23-song set mixed tunes from their latest album, "One More Light", alongside classic tracks at the annual four-day event, which also featured headliners Kings Of Leon, Radiohead and Foo Fighters. The date is part of Linkin Park's month-long European tour, which closes with a July 6 show in Birmingham, UK before the group return home for North American dates starting in Boston, MA on July 27. Co-produced by vocalist/keyboardist Mike Shinoda and guitarist Brad Delson, "One More Light" earned Linkin Park their sixth US No. 1 when the record debuted atop the US Billboard 200 upon its release in May. The feat puts the California group in elite company as they joined a small list of rock bands that have scored at least six US chart-toppers, including The Beatles (with 19), The Rolling Stones (nine), Led Zeppelin and U2 (both with seven), and Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band, Eagles and Metallica - all with six each. Watch the video here.
