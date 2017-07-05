Live Expand Debut 'Mental Jewelry' For 25 Anniversary

The special package will include liner notes from frontman Ed Kowalczyk as well as an unreleased studio track entitled "Born Branded" which was recording during the album sessions.

Other bonus material includes a club remix of the track "Pain Lies On The Riverside" by Public Enemy producer Hank Shocklee, a second disc containing a live recording that was captured during the band's July 16, 1992 performance at the Roxy in Los Angeles, and more.

Kowalczyk had this to say, "It's really cool that we have this unreleased material from virtually all of the LIVE studio albums and that the limitations of the various media that we experienced early in our career have vanished with the digital/online revolution. Fans can look forward to more!"

DISC ONE:

Pain Lies on the Riverside

Operation Spirit (The Tyranny of Tradition)

The Beauty of Gray

Brothers Unaware

Tired of "Me"

Mirror Song

Waterboy

Take My Anthem

You Are the World

Good Pain

Mother Earth Is a Vicious Crowd

10,000 Years (Peace Is Now)

^Born Branded

* Pain Lies On The Riverside

< Negation

< Heaven Wore A Shirt



^ = previously unreleased

* = Hank Shocklee club remix

< = from 4 Songs EP (September 24, 1991)



DISC TWO (Live At The Roxy July 16, 1992):

Show Intro

Waterboy

Take My Anthem

Pain Lies On The Riverside

Susquehanna

Negation

You Are The World

Tired of "Me"

Heaven Wore A Shirt

Operation Spirit (The Tyranny of Tradition)

Good Pain

The Beauty of Gray

10,000 Years (Peace Is Now)