Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Live Expand Debut 'Mental Jewelry' For 25 Anniversary
07-05-2017
.
Live

Live have announced that they have expanded their debut album "Mental Jewelry" for a special 25th anniversary deluxe reissue which will be released on August 11th.

The special package will include liner notes from frontman Ed Kowalczyk as well as an unreleased studio track entitled "Born Branded" which was recording during the album sessions.

Other bonus material includes a club remix of the track "Pain Lies On The Riverside" by Public Enemy producer Hank Shocklee, a second disc containing a live recording that was captured during the band's July 16, 1992 performance at the Roxy in Los Angeles, and more.

Kowalczyk had this to say, "It's really cool that we have this unreleased material from virtually all of the LIVE studio albums and that the limitations of the various media that we experienced early in our career have vanished with the digital/online revolution. Fans can look forward to more!"

DISC ONE:
Pain Lies on the Riverside
Operation Spirit (The Tyranny of Tradition)
The Beauty of Gray
Brothers Unaware
Tired of "Me"
Mirror Song
Waterboy
Take My Anthem
You Are the World
Good Pain
Mother Earth Is a Vicious Crowd
10,000 Years (Peace Is Now)
^Born Branded
* Pain Lies On The Riverside
< Negation
< Heaven Wore A Shirt

^ = previously unreleased
* = Hank Shocklee club remix
< = from 4 Songs EP (September 24, 1991)

DISC TWO (Live At The Roxy July 16, 1992):
Show Intro
Waterboy
Take My Anthem
Pain Lies On The Riverside
Susquehanna
Negation
You Are The World
Tired of "Me"
Heaven Wore A Shirt
Operation Spirit (The Tyranny of Tradition)
Good Pain
The Beauty of Gray
10,000 Years (Peace Is Now)

advertisement

Live Music, DVDs, Books and more

Live T-shirts and Posters

More Live News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Live Expand Debut 'Mental Jewelry' For 25 Anniversary

Britney Spears Angry People Think She Doesn't Sings Live

The Winery Dogs Release 'Elevate (Live)' Video

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Lead All-Star Live DVD Set For Release

Blind Guardian Release 'Twilight Of The Gods' Live Video

Metallica Streaming Live 'Battery' Video

Adam Lambert Performs New Single Live

Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

The Lumineers Release Live 'Angela' Video

Metallica Release 'Sad But True' Live Video


More Stories for Live

Live Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest- Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News- Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36- Foo Fighters- more

Hayley Williams Secretly Quit Paramore- Ace Frehley Details New Collaboration With Gene Simmons- Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates- more

Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames- Guns N' Roses Guitarist Says Axl Has Never Sounded Better- Megadeth Making Plans To Record New Music- Ozzy- more

Page Too:
Eric Benct Reacts To Jay Z's Warning Lyrics- Adele Reveals She Has A Cheerful Secret Hobby- Morrissey Biopic 'England is Mine' First Trailer Released- Kelsea Ballerini- more

Jay Z Reportedly Calls Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44'- Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup- Sam Moore To Jam 'Soul Man' With Blues Brothers- more

Pharrell Working With Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake- 50 Cent And LL Cool J Attend Prodigy's NYC Memorial- John Mayer Reacts To Katy Perry's Sex Ranking- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest

Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News

Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36

Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song During Concert

Singled Out: Phear's Dirty Work

Avenged Sevenfold Stream Cover Of Mr. Bungle's 'Retrovertigo'

Metallica Discovered Way To Make Touring 'Tolerable'

Iron Maiden Announce Limited Edition 'Hallowed' Beer

Marty Friedman Streams New Solo Song 'Whiteworm'

Live Expand Debut 'Mental Jewelry' For 25 Anniversary

ELP's Greg Lake Releases His Autobiography 'Lucky Man'

Linkin Park's Full Rock Werchter Performance Streaming Online

Hayley Williams Secretly Quit Paramore

Ace Frehley Details New Collaboration With Gene Simmons

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates

Arcade Fire Go X-Files For 'Signs of Life' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Eric Benct Reacts To Jay Z's Warning Lyrics

Adele Reveals She Has A Cheerful Secret Hobby

Morrissey Biopic 'England is Mine' First Trailer Released

Kelsea Ballerini Releases 'Legends' Music Video

Hunter Hayes Releases 'Rescue' Music Video

Foster the People Stream New Track 'Loyal Like Sid And Nancy'

Killer Mike Opening Barber Shop In Atlanta Hawks Stadium

Lady Gaga Reveals Her Peachy New Look

John Mellencamp Covers Merle Travis' 'Dark as a Dungeon'

Charlie Puth Explains His Beatbox Beginnings

Jay Z Reportedly Calls Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44'

Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup

Sam Moore To Jam 'Soul Man' With Blues Brothers For A Capitol Fourth

Jenner Sisters Apologize For Misuse Of Ozzy, Notorious B.I.G. Images

Singled Out: Mia LJ's This Livin

Charlie Daniels Releases 'Ragged Old Flag' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.