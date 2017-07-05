|
Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest
.
Corey Taylor's Stone Sour and not Slipknot will be most likely be leading the lineup for this year's Knotfest events, the singer revealed in a new interview with Billboard. Knotfest Mexico has been confirmed for October 28th in Toluca and this year's Ozzfest Meets Knotfest is expected to be announced on July 10th. Taylor told the publication that he would be performing with Stone Sour and not Slipknot at the events and he believes that a Knotfest without Slipknot will be good for the festival. Taylor told Billboard, "I think in a lot of ways your festival has to live past you, or it's not gonna live at all. If it has to live and breathe on your presence, then it's not a festival, and it's not for anybody else but you. "And for us, it's always been more about the art and the music and everybody… That's why we put so much work into it to begin with, is to really make sure that it was stable and it was strong and the foundation was there." Slipknot is on hiatus while Taylor focuses his energy on promoting Stone Sour's brand new album "Hydrograd", which was released last Friday (June 30th)
