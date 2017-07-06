Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation
07-06-2017
Ace Frehley made headlines last week when he revealed that he has collaborated with his former KISS bandmate Gene Simmons on new music which sparked new speculation that he may reunite with the group.

The guitarist addressed the reunion talk during an interview with Eddie Truck and revealed that there has been absolutely no talk between him and KISS about his returning to the group.

Frehley said (via an online transcription), "I can only be honest with you. It's something I haven't pushed and it's something that Paul and Gene haven't brought up to me. I'm just gonna let nature take its course. If the fans demand it, it'll probably get to a point where they're not gonna be able to say 'no.' But I've always said they'll be fine with what they're doing and I'll be fine on my own. I've got a great solo band. We tour the world. We're touring Australia again with Alice Cooper in October.

"So whatever happens, one way or the other, everybody's gonna be fine. But if by chance Paul and Gene decide to bring me back in the fold and do a world tour, I think that could be great too, if it was handled correctly. But I haven't been approached, no. Honestly."

Ace went on to say that he believes a reunion will happen once Gene, Paul and KISS manager Doc McGhee receive a multimillion-dollar offer from a promoter. "If a promoter calls up Doc McGhee and says, 'We'll give you two hundred million dollars and do a six-month tour,' I'm gonna get a phone call. If that doesn't happen, I may not. Who knows? But, like I said, either way, everybody's gonna be fine."

