Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again
07-06-2017
Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan revealed in a new interview that he and original guitarist Ritchie Blackmore have settled their differences but he still believes that a reunion is still not likely.

Gillian says in a video interview published last month on Bild's YouTube Musik channel that he and Blackmore have "made our peace. I think pretty much We're in communication now. We've solved a lot of difficulties that were nothing to do with the direct relationship. Old management problems that were dividing us and things like that. Boring stuff, but important nonetheless within the group. So that's all been solved now. So there are message going back and forth, and I can sense goodwill much more than in the past."

But that does not appear to have opened the door to the band reuniting with the guitarist. The singer was asked about the possibility and said, "you know, when you get divorced, it's hard to go back. You must always respect and enjoy the memories and the nostalgia, but would you do it again? Probably not. No.

Just enjoy what happened, because it could so easily be damaged by something like that. And I think if I'm gonna be part of Deep Purple coming to an end, then I've got a lot of other things to do. I would quite happily sit with a couple of beers and do my writing and maybe do some solo stuff with other musicians. But [with Blackmore]… no. No."

