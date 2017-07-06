Eluveitie Release 'Epona' Music Video

The band filmed the new visual at various locations in Avenches, Switzerland and frontman Chrigel Glanzmann had the following to say, "We're super happy and proud to present you 'Epona' - the first single of our upcoming album 'Evocation II - Pantheon'!

"The song is an ode to the riding goddess queen of the Celtic pantheon! And this not only lyrically. Also musically, for even though 'Epona' is an acoustic track, the song surges ahead with verve, power and speed and dashes like a galloping horse! It is a good song to give you a first glimpse of the raw, wild, honest, very folky and thoroughly Celtic character of 'Evocation II - Pantheon'!" Watch the video here.