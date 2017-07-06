Kenny Rogers Rural America Live TV Interview Airs Tonight

Rogers recently recorded the special hour long interview segment with RFD-TV anchor Christina Loren and discussed a number of topics including his to discuss his life, legacy, current final world tour, "The Gambler's Last Deal" and plans for the future.

"I really enjoyed sitting down with Christina for a great conversation," said Kenny Rogers. "She was very thoughtful in her questions. In looking back over my career as I prepare to retire from the road, it was fun for me to relive some of the moments brought up in the interview that I don't think about all that often. I can't thank the fans enough for all of their support. It's allowed me to do what I love all of these years."

"Before the cameras started rolling Kenny let me know that no subject was off-limits. As the story of his remarkable life unfolds, he fearlessly opens up about his greatest moments along with moments of weakness," said RFD-TV anchor, Christina Loren. "I think that viewers will get a better picture of Kenny Rogers from this interview than ever before as he honestly recaps his legendary career from start to finish."