|
Kenny Rogers Rural America Live TV Interview Airs Tonight
.
Country music legend Kenny Rogers will sit down for an in-depth interview on a new episode of RFD-TV's Rural America Live which will be broadcast tonight, July 6th at 10PM ET. Rogers recently recorded the special hour long interview segment with RFD-TV anchor Christina Loren and discussed a number of topics including his to discuss his life, legacy, current final world tour, "The Gambler's Last Deal" and plans for the future. "I really enjoyed sitting down with Christina for a great conversation," said Kenny Rogers. "She was very thoughtful in her questions. In looking back over my career as I prepare to retire from the road, it was fun for me to relive some of the moments brought up in the interview that I don't think about all that often. I can't thank the fans enough for all of their support. It's allowed me to do what I love all of these years." "Before the cameras started rolling Kenny let me know that no subject was off-limits. As the story of his remarkable life unfolds, he fearlessly opens up about his greatest moments along with moments of weakness," said RFD-TV anchor, Christina Loren. "I think that viewers will get a better picture of Kenny Rogers from this interview than ever before as he honestly recaps his legendary career from start to finish."
Rogers recently recorded the special hour long interview segment with RFD-TV anchor Christina Loren and discussed a number of topics including his to discuss his life, legacy, current final world tour, "The Gambler's Last Deal" and plans for the future.
"I really enjoyed sitting down with Christina for a great conversation," said Kenny Rogers. "She was very thoughtful in her questions. In looking back over my career as I prepare to retire from the road, it was fun for me to relive some of the moments brought up in the interview that I don't think about all that often. I can't thank the fans enough for all of their support. It's allowed me to do what I love all of these years."
"Before the cameras started rolling Kenny let me know that no subject was off-limits. As the story of his remarkable life unfolds, he fearlessly opens up about his greatest moments along with moments of weakness," said RFD-TV anchor, Christina Loren. "I think that viewers will get a better picture of Kenny Rogers from this interview than ever before as he honestly recaps his legendary career from start to finish."
• Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot
• Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again
• Blink-182 Release New Version Of 'Home Is Such A Lonely Place' Video
• Arcade Fire Debut New Song And Turn The Table On Jenner Sisters
• Previously Unreleased Nirvana Performance Goes Online
• Tool's Maynard James Keenan Lilith Fair Request Was Rejected
• Liam Gallagher Releases 'Chinatown' Music Video
• Grateful Dead Celebrate Anniversary Of Hit Album In The Studio
• Rage Stream New Recording Of Avenger's 'Adoration'
• Mike Love, Mark McGrath and John Stamos Cover 'Do It Again'
• Eluveitie Release 'Epona' Music Video
• Enslaved Complete The Recording Of Next Album
• Singled Out: Alarm For War's Day Turned To Night
• Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest
• Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News
• Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online
• Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint
• Morrissey Calls Stop By Police 'Deliberate Act Of Terror'
• Kesha Releasing New Song 'Praying' Today
• Shania Twain Reveals Track Details For Comeback Album 'Now'
• Kenny Rogers Rural America Live TV Interview Airs Tonight
• Paul Kelly Announces New Album and North American Tour
• Thomas Rhett Shares 4th Of July Photo With New Daughter
• Jennifer Lopez Releases New Song 'Ni Tu Ni Yo'
• Eric Benct Reacts To Jay Z's Warning Lyrics
• Adele Reveals She Has A Cheerful Secret Hobby
• Morrissey Biopic 'England is Mine' First Trailer Released
• Kelsea Ballerini Releases 'Legends' Music Video
• Hunter Hayes Releases 'Rescue' Music Video
• Foster the People Stream New Track 'Loyal Like Sid And Nancy'
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.