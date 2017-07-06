Liam Gallagher Releases 'Chinatown' Music Video

Gallagher recruited Charlie Lightening to direct the new video which was shot at various locations across London. "Chinatown" follows the release of the track "Wall Of Glass" from the new album.

The song was written and produced by Miike Snow frontman Andrew Wyatt who co-wrote four of the songs on Gallagher's upcoming album ("Wall Of Glass", "Paper Crown", "Come Back To Me" and "Doesn't Have To Be That Way"), which is scheduled to hit stores on October 7th. Watch the new video here.