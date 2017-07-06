Mike Love, Mark McGrath and John Stamos Cover 'Do It Again'

Both joined the Beach Boys for their special A Capitol Fourth concert for PBS in Washington D.C. on July 4th. Love had the following to say about the release of the new version of the classic song:

"'Do It Again" has been a staple of our live shows since 1969. It evokes memories of past summers while looking forward to new beginnings. I think we capture that feeling in this recording with the multi-talented Mark McGrath, and our honorary Beach Boy, John Stamos." Stream the song via Spotify here.