Rage Stream New Recording Of Avenger's 'Adoration'

The German metal veterans have announced that they will be releasing their new album "Seasons Of The Black" on July 28th and a limited edition version will feature an "Avenger Revisited" bonus disc that will include classic songs rerecorded by the current lineup.

Band founder Peter "Peavy" Wagner had the following to say about revisiting some of the early songs, "It was really nice to re-record the songs from my first years of being a musician! I remember quite well how the songs were created. I always thought that it's a pity that most of the people don't know these songs, just because they were released with another band name.

"For me it was always clear that these songs are kind of timeless and when we played them together it was really awesome! Back then, we couldn't realise our ideas as good as today. When you listen to the new recordings you will recognize how fantastic these songs really are!" Stream 'Adoration' here.