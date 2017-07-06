Singled Out: Alarm For War's Day Turned To Night

Day turned to night is a song about a kid named Zach who went through a drug rehabilitation program for a drug use. Zach was continuously being warned about his drug use, because if he did not stop, it just may claim his life. Zach refused to listen to the warnings, and soon enough, Zach was found dead in a bathroom after huffing chemicals.

God was warning Zack through people to quit it. Standing around his dead body, someone shouted out, "Where's your God at now?" a young man replied, "The same place He was when he was warning Zach." Don't blame God for the choices that you make.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the EP right here!