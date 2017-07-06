|
Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot
.
(Radio.com) Haroon Ali-Syed was arrested on Sept. 8, 2016, for planning to detonate a nail bomb at Elton John's Hyde Park concert in London. The concert was scheduled for three days later. The 19-year-old has now been sentenced to life in prison. Scotland Yard and MI5 worked in conjunction on the investigation, which revealed numerous unsuccessful attempts on Ali-Syed's part to find funding for the attack through loans, reports the UK's Independent. Ali-Syed admitted that he'd pursued other methods for carrying out his attack, and he settled on the idea of a nail bomb after failing to come up with other types of ammunition. Read more here.
The 19-year-old has now been sentenced to life in prison. Scotland Yard and MI5 worked in conjunction on the investigation, which revealed numerous unsuccessful attempts on Ali-Syed's part to find funding for the attack through loans, reports the UK's Independent.
Ali-Syed admitted that he'd pursued other methods for carrying out his attack, and he settled on the idea of a nail bomb after failing to come up with other types of ammunition. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot
• Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again
• Blink-182 Release New Version Of 'Home Is Such A Lonely Place' Video
• Arcade Fire Debut New Song And Turn The Table On Jenner Sisters
• Previously Unreleased Nirvana Performance Goes Online
• Tool's Maynard James Keenan Lilith Fair Request Was Rejected
• Liam Gallagher Releases 'Chinatown' Music Video
• Grateful Dead Celebrate Anniversary Of Hit Album In The Studio
• Rage Stream New Recording Of Avenger's 'Adoration'
• Mike Love, Mark McGrath and John Stamos Cover 'Do It Again'
• Eluveitie Release 'Epona' Music Video
• Enslaved Complete The Recording Of Next Album
• Singled Out: Alarm For War's Day Turned To Night
• Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest
• Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News
• Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online
• Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint
• Morrissey Calls Stop By Police 'Deliberate Act Of Terror'
• Kesha Releasing New Song 'Praying' Today
• Shania Twain Reveals Track Details For Comeback Album 'Now'
• Kenny Rogers Rural America Live TV Interview Airs Tonight
• Paul Kelly Announces New Album and North American Tour
• Thomas Rhett Shares 4th Of July Photo With New Daughter
• Jennifer Lopez Releases New Song 'Ni Tu Ni Yo'
• Eric Benct Reacts To Jay Z's Warning Lyrics
• Adele Reveals She Has A Cheerful Secret Hobby
• Morrissey Biopic 'England is Mine' First Trailer Released
• Kelsea Ballerini Releases 'Legends' Music Video
• Hunter Hayes Releases 'Rescue' Music Video
• Foster the People Stream New Track 'Loyal Like Sid And Nancy'
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.