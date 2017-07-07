Beyonce's Father Reveals Twins Run In The Knowles Family

"In the research that was done for [my new] book, I was able to learn about my heritage, my family, and going back to my great, great grandmother," he says. "I was also learning that my grandmother, Hester, actually had brothers that were twins, Sidney Moore and Gitney Moore!"

"You can see that the twins started in our ancestry, and Beyonce should be proud of that," he added. Matthew announced the Carter twins' arrival on June 18, writing "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad." Read more here.