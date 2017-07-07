Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'
07-07-2017
.
Coldplay

(Radio.com) Coldplay released a new song entitled "ALIENS'. The track, which will be featured on the band's forthcoming EP Kaleidoscope, was written by Brian Eno.

Fans will find his signature sounds immediately shining through. Production on the song was handled by Eno with assistance from Marckus Dravs, most recently known for his work with Arcade Fire, Mumford & Sons and Kings Of Leon.

A sister release to the band's 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams, the 5-song Kaleidoscope EP will be available to stream July 14 with physical copies on CD and vinyl touching down for a landing on August 4th. Watch the animated lyric video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Coldplay Music, DVDs, Books and more

Coldplay T-shirts and Posters

More Coldplay News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'

Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'

Coldplay Amazed By Teen Pianist's Guest Performance

Coldplay's Chris Martin's Shares His Current Playlist

Coldplay Battling Themselves For Songwriting Award

Coldplay Singer Visits Fan Fighting Cancer In Manila Hospital

Coldplay Add Dates To North American Tour

Chris Martin 'Willy Wonka' Themed 40th Birthday Party

Coldplay Surprise with New Song 'Hypnotised', Announce EP

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay Team Up For New Single


More Stories for Coldplay

Coldplay Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick- Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour- Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign- Guns N' Roses- more

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation- Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again- more

Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest- Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News- Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36- Foo Fighters- more

Page Too:
Lil Wayne Surprises Fans With Four New Tracks- Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'- Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover- more

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him- Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online- Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint- more

Eric Benct Reacts To Jay Z's Warning Lyrics- Adele Reveals She Has A Cheerful Secret Hobby- Morrissey Biopic 'England is Mine' First Trailer Released- Kelsea Ballerini- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick

Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour

Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign

Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend

How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour

Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years

Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion

Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind 'Concrete And Gold'

Metallica Star Reveals His Favorite Metal and Hard Rock Albums

DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Not Letting Terrorist Stop Him

Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates

Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup

Singled Out: Owl Company's Riddles

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation

Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lil Wayne Surprises Fans With Four New Tracks

Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'

Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover

Selena Gomez Gives Fans Clues About New Single 'Fetish'

Ariana Grande Honors Youngest Victim of Manchester Arena Bombing

Kanye West Reportedly Leaves Jay Z's Tidal

Run The Jewels Release 'Don't Get Captured' Claymation Video

Tyler, the Creator's Instagram Account Hacked

Katy Perry Lets Fans Audition for 'Swish Swish' Video

Beyonce's Father Reveals Twins Run In The Knowles Family

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him

Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online

Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint

Morrissey Calls Stop By Police 'Deliberate Act Of Terror'

Kesha Releasing New Song 'Praying' Today

Shania Twain Reveals Track Details For Comeback Album 'Now'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.