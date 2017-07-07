Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'

Fans will find his signature sounds immediately shining through. Production on the song was handled by Eno with assistance from Marckus Dravs, most recently known for his work with Arcade Fire, Mumford & Sons and Kings Of Leon.

A sister release to the band's 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams, the 5-song Kaleidoscope EP will be available to stream July 14 with physical copies on CD and vinyl touching down for a landing on August 4th. Watch the animated lyric video here.