DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour

The trek is scheduled to kick off on August 18th in San Jose, Ca at The Ritz and will conclude on September 22nd in Lubbock, TX at Jake's Backroom. Cane Hill will be joining the tour beginning with the August 23rd show in Colorado Springs.

DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara had this to say, "I am proud to announce the next DevilDriver headlining through the United States. We are bringing our great friends 36 CrazyFists who we haven't toured with in years as well as Cane Hill, Uncured and Tetrarch! - Come out to a show and get in the pit! See ya there!"

DevilDriver U.S. Tour Dates:

08/18 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz - San Jose

08/19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

08/20 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

08/21 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

08/23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

08/24 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

08/25 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theatre

08/26 - Battle Creek, MI - Leila Arboretum (Michigan Metal Festival)

08/27 - La Crosse, WI - Cavalier Lounge

08/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

08/29 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

08/30 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

08/31 - Wichita, KS - Crown Uptown

09/01 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

09/02 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

09/05 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

09/07 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex

09/08 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodys

09/09 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse - TN

09/13 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse (at The International)

09/14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka's

09/15 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's Music Hall

09/20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

09/21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

09/22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom

DevilDriver festival appearance:

07/16 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air