Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind 'Concrete And Gold'

Grohl explains that "Concrete And Gold" is "also the title of the last song. There's sort of a theme within the eleven songs that goes from beginning to end, so this is kind of the resolve of the entire record.

"The chorus [of the song 'Concrete And Gold'] says, 'I have an engine made of gold, something so beautiful. The world will never know. Our roots are stronger than you know. Up through the concrete we will grow.' It's kind of beautiful." Read more here.