Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years

The shows will mark the first time in 40 years that Hughes will perform material from the iconic band since his final show with the group on March 15th, 1976 at the Empire Theatre in Liverpool.

Glenn shared his excitement about the special upcoming concerts, "I'm incredibly excited to get out there and play tracks like 'Burn', 'Mistreated', 'Stormbringer' and 'Getting Tighter', as well as some of those older songs that helped define the genre. With this band, I can assure you of a concert that'll blow your mind."

His touring band will also feature guitarist Jeff Kollman, drummer Pontus Engborg and keyboardist Lachy Doley. The tour is scheduled to kick off in Sydney on September 30th and wrap on October 2nd in Auckland.

Glenn Hughes Deep Purple Tour Dates:

09/20 - State Theatre - Sydney, Australia

09/24 - Perth Concert Hall - Perth, Australia

09/26 - Horncastle Arena - Christchurch, New Zealand

09/27 - Michael Fowler Centre - Wellington, New Zealand

09/29 - Hamer Hall - Melbourne, Australia

10/01 - Qpac Concert Hall - Brisbane, Australia

10/03 - ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre - Auckland, New Zealand