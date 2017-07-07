Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Katy Perry Lets Fans Audition for 'Swish Swish' Video
07-07-2017
.
Katy Perry

(Radio.com) Katy Perry has teamed up with DanceOn to find dancers for the music video for her latest single "Swish Swish". Interested dancers should post a video of their best choreographed moves to the Witness single "Swish Swish" on YouTube, Instagram or Musical.ly, using the tags #SwishSwishChallenge and @DanceOn @KatyPerry.

Perry will accept submissions until July 12 at 11:59 p.m. U.S. residents aged 13 and over are invited to apply. The official "Swish Swish" video is scheduled to shoot before the end of the month.

This isn't the first time Perry has used the internet to recruit fresh talent. The artist discovered 15-year-old Russell "The Backpack Kid" Horning online earlier this year and invited him to dance with her during her performance of "Swish Swish" on Saturday Night Live.

Perry revealed the details about the video contest through social media and said she would pick her favorite dancer for a part in the video. Watch Perry's contest announcement here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Katy Perry Music, DVDs, Books and more

Katy Perry T-shirts and Posters

More Katy Perry News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Katy Perry Lets Fans Audition for 'Swish Swish' Video

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him

John Mayer Reacts To Katy Perry's Sex Ranking

Ben Stiller Challenges Justin Bieber, Katy Perry To Dodgeball Game

Katy Perry Addresses Orlando Bloom Nude Photos

Calvin Harris 'Feels' Video With Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Feud

Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Diplo Once Again Shrugs off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking

Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide


More Stories for Katy Perry

Katy Perry Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick- Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour- Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign- Guns N' Roses- more

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation- Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again- more

Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest- Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News- Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36- Foo Fighters- more

Page Too:
Lil Wayne Surprises Fans With Four New Tracks- Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'- Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover- more

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him- Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online- Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint- more

Eric Benct Reacts To Jay Z's Warning Lyrics- Adele Reveals She Has A Cheerful Secret Hobby- Morrissey Biopic 'England is Mine' First Trailer Released- Kelsea Ballerini- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick

Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour

Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign

Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend

How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour

Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years

Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion

Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind 'Concrete And Gold'

Metallica Star Reveals His Favorite Metal and Hard Rock Albums

DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Not Letting Terrorist Stop Him

Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates

Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup

Singled Out: Owl Company's Riddles

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation

Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lil Wayne Surprises Fans With Four New Tracks

Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'

Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover

Selena Gomez Gives Fans Clues About New Single 'Fetish'

Ariana Grande Honors Youngest Victim of Manchester Arena Bombing

Kanye West Reportedly Leaves Jay Z's Tidal

Run The Jewels Release 'Don't Get Captured' Claymation Video

Tyler, the Creator's Instagram Account Hacked

Katy Perry Lets Fans Audition for 'Swish Swish' Video

Beyonce's Father Reveals Twins Run In The Knowles Family

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him

Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online

Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint

Morrissey Calls Stop By Police 'Deliberate Act Of Terror'

Kesha Releasing New Song 'Praying' Today

Shania Twain Reveals Track Details For Comeback Album 'Now'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.