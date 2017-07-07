Metallica Star Reveals His Favorite Metal and Hard Rock Albums

On Guns N' Roses, Ulrich calls Appetite for Destruction "the blueprint for literally thousands of bands." True! AC/DC's Let There Be Rock, according to Ulrich, is AC/DC's "heaviest...densest...most energetic record."

Regarding Made in Japan, Ulrich states, "Deep Purple obviously had a handful of insane songs, from 'Highway Star' to 'Smoke on the Water' to 'Speed King' to all the rest of them. But there's probably no other band in rock where the difference between the album versions and the live versions are more radical." See Lars' full list here.