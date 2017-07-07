Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup

Performers include Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Megadeth, Anthrax, Kiss, Korn, Slayer, Clutch and many more. Other acts include Stone Sour, Steel Panther, Behemoth, Kyng and more.

"We are beyond stoked to be a part of Chicago Open Air this year," Stone Sour's Corey Taylor said in a statement. "If you've never seen Stone Sour before, you're in for a … treat. If you HAVE seen Stone Sour before, forget what you're expecting. It's a whole new ballgame. See you all soon!"

"…I mean, KISS, Megadeth, Anthrax, and Rob Zombie?!" added Dave Mustaine of Megadeth. "If I wasn't playing, I would want to go just to be part of the party!!" Read more here.