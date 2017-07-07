Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Not Letting Terrorist Stop Him

"It's a terrifying club to be part of. You hope it never gets any bigger now than two artists," he told Rolling Stone (via Radio.com "If you could trade places, you actually wouldn't, because someone else would understand that. I don't think I would wish that on anybody else."

Homme went on to express that he will not let the terrorist win by changing him. "I refuse to philosophically feel any different than I always do. This is what I want to do, and I'm gonna do that. It's just always a desire. You can call it being free; you can call it being American; you can call it being punk rock or you can call it being a banana-f*** head. I don't care what you call it. I'm gonna go do what we do, no matter what."